Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic step into pool for first time with son Agastya, pics go viral

NEW DELHI: Team India's allrounder cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic are one of the hottest parents today. It was in January 2020 when the Indian cricketer announced his engagement with his ladylove. During the lockdown, the duo surprised their fans when they announced that they are expecting their first child together. On July 30, 2020, Natasa gave birth to a baby boy and the couple named him Agastya.

Natasa's Instagram page is full of photos and videos of her child. She recently shared several photos where she is seen having good family time with her son Agastya and his daddy dearest Hardik. She captioned the post as, "Our boy’s first day at the pool." Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dropped two heart emojis on the post.

In the photos, Natasa is seen in a black bikini and flaunting her toned body. She finished her look with black shades. On the other hand, the father-son duo wore matching printed blue shorts. Check out the pictures below:

The couple often share pictures of their son on social media.



Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.