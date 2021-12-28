Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic sparks pregnancy rumours after sharing photos from Christmas celebration

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic has sparked pregnancy rumours after she shared her photos from her Christmas celebrations. In the photos shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous strapless Fuschia pink velvet dress. While she looked stunning and accessorized her look with a silver headband and matching heels, her apparent ‘baby bump’ caught everyone’s attention. Taking to the comment section, fans inquired if she is expecting baby number two.

“Hi Natasa ji are u pregnant,” asked one fan, while another wrote, “Agastya brother or sister on the way”. A third commented, “second munna coming soon”. Neither Natasa nor Hardik have confirmed the news.

Last year Hardik announced his marriage to Natasha on May 31. The couple welcomed their first child together son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

This year as Agastya turned one, Natasha took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for him. “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learn new things every day makes me so happy love you my son, love you so so much,” wrote the actress.