New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic's lovely-dovey posts have often hogged attention on social media. But this time, the duo is in the news and not for a pleasant reason. Natasa has allegedly removed her surname 'Pandya' from her Instagram bio, sparking separation rumours. Fans are worried if all is well in their paradise.

Recently, a Reddit post claims that Hardik and Natasa's personal life has hit a rocky patch. The couple had a steamy affair and eventually got married in May 2020. They welcomed their first child together - Agastya in July of the same year. Although there is no confirmation about the separation news, Natasa's social media activity - removal of Pandya's surname, deleting a few of their pictures together and absence from the IPL 2024 has added fuel to the fire.

WHO IS NATASA STANKOVIC?

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa renewed their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day 2023 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The rituals were performed according to both Christian and Indian traditions.