Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, Lara Dutta welcomes her to the club

New Delhi: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Monday (December 13, 2021) made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India last brought home the title.

The 21-year old has now joined the list after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

'Welcoming' Harnaaz to the club, Lara said that India has waited 21 long years for this.

"You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!," she wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Chandigarh, bagged the coveted pageant during the 70th edition of the event in Eilat, Israel.

These looks are everything! #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/0MtWAuVaCZ — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Here's what Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu answered during final round of Miss Universe 2021

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

