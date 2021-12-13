हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, Lara Dutta welcomes her to the club

"We’ve waited 21 long years for this," Lara Dutta, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, told Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. 

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Monday (December 13, 2021) made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India last brought home the title.

The 21-year old has now joined the list after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

'Welcoming' Harnaaz to the club, Lara said that India has waited 21 long years for this. 

"You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!," she wrote on Twitter. 

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Chandigarh, bagged the coveted pageant during the 70th edition of the event in Eilat, Israel. 

Here's what Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu answered during final round of Miss Universe 2021

 



Tags:
Harnaaz Kaur SandhuMiss Universe 2021Lara DuttaMiss UniverseHarnaaz Sandhu
