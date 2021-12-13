Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, Lara Dutta welcomes her to the club

New Delhi: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Monday (December 13, 2021) made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India last brought home the title.
The 21-year old has now joined the list after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
The new Miss Universe is...India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/DTiOKzTHl4
'Welcoming' Harnaaz to the club, Lara said that India has waited 21 long years for this.
"You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!," she wrote on Twitter.
Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Chandigarh, bagged the coveted pageant during the 70th edition of the event in Eilat, Israel.
These looks are everything! #MISSUNIVERSE
The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/0MtWAuVaCZ
Here's what Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu answered during final round of Miss Universe 2021
FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE
The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd
