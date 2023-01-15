Harnaaz Sandhu holds her tears, trips on stage during her final walk as Miss Universe- Watch

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu went all emotional as she took her final walk as the beauty queen before crowning USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. From the videos that went viral on social media, it was evident that Harnaaz was trying to hide her tears and became all emotional at the event.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was wearing a black gown at the event with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta’s photos printed on it as a tribute to them. Harnaaz even tripped for a second as she took the stage and held back her tears.

As Sandhu took her last walk, a voiceover of hers talking about her journey played in the background. “I was 17-years-old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing,” she said.

Watch the video here

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Fans also appreciated her and showered their love on the comments section. “Proud of you Harnaaz,” commented one fan. “None like @HarnaazKaur She was your best choice miss universe,” added another fan.

The Miss Universe competition this year took place in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States and the winner is Miss USA. United States' R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2022.