Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 crown: Top things to know about her

New Delhi: It is a big day for India as our country's Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe beauty pageant for the year 2021. She brought home the crown after a gap of 21 long years. The last title was won by Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Harnaaz started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17.

She is the third Indian to have won the title of Miss Universe, after Sushmita Sen in 1994 (in a pageant held in the Philippines) and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Born and raised in Punjab, Harnaaz holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information and Technology. She has taken up her Masters in Public Administration.

Her past time interests include enjoying the company of friends, loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess.

She has also forayed in the acting world and has bagged Punjabi films 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

Harnaaz idolises global icon Priyanka Chopra and draws inspiration from her body of work.

Harnaaz loves water and never misses a chance to jump into the pool to rejuvenate herself.

Harnaaz claims she can mimic everyone, including animals, and loves writing couplets in Punjabi, her mother tongue.

