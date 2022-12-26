Harrdy Sandhu celebrates portraying Madal Lal in ‘83’ as sports film turns one

New Delhi: Harrdy Sandhu who played the character of Madan Lal in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ‘83’ is celebrating a year. Most of Harrdy Sandhu’s fans are aware that he is a trained cricketer who once dreamt of winning the World Cup for his country however this dream could not be fulfilled as suffered from an elbow injury during his initial matches so when this film was offered to him he referred to it as ‘God’s gift’.

Madan Lal was a part of the playing 11 men at the World Cup in 1983 at Lord’s. Ironically Harrdy Sandhu also was a fast bowler just like Madan Lal during his time in the U-19 team.

While remembering his role as Madan Lal in 83, the actor added, "My father's dream was for me to play for India, and my dream was to win the World Cup but life had other plans for me. I was overjoyed when I got to know I get to be a part of this biopic especially as I got to know that I would be playing the character of Madan Lal as I have a special bond with him. Madan Lal sir had also trained me during my Ranji Trophy days so getting a chance to play him on screen was special. Shooting with the team of 83 was indeed special and a memory I will remember forever.”

The actor recently glorified the big screens with 'Code: Name Tiranga' starring Parineeti Chopra. Some of the memorable songs recorded by the singer are Soch', 'Naah', 'Bijlee Bijlee', 'Kya Baat Ay', 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan', 'Backbone', 'Kya Baat Hai 2.0,' 'Naah Goriye,' and many other.