topStoriesenglish2618442
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Harrdy Sandhu On His Bollywood Wishlist, 'Want To Sing For King Shah Rukh Khan Someday'

Presenting for an interview recently, when Harrdy was asked which singer would he like to sing for, he immediately replied, “King Shah Rukh”.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Harrdy Sandhu On His Bollywood Wishlist, 'Want To Sing For King Shah Rukh Khan Someday'

New Delhi: Versatile singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu enjoys a massive fandom globally. Credited for various chartbusters, Harrdy Sandhu has crooned for many Bollywood A-listers over the years. 

However, the singer still has one actor on his wish list, for whom he would love to sing one day. Presenting for an interview recently, when Harrdy was asked which singer would he like to sing for, he immediately replied, “King Shah Rukh”.

No denying, it would be really exciting to see SRK grooving to a Punjabi song for the first time, that too sung by Punjabi music’s most loved artist Harrdy Sandhu. 

His songs ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, ‘Naah’, ‘Kya Baat Ay’, ‘Backbone’, ‘Chandigarh Mein’, ‘Horn Blow’, and more have always been party starters, which further makes this pairing all the more worthwhile.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile