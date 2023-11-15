trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688354
Harrdy Sandhu Prioritizes Fans Health, Reschedules Gurgaon Show Amidst Air Pollution Level

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 02:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau


New Delhi: Harrdy Sandhu has rescheduled his upcoming show in Delhi NCR as a conscientious measure in response to growing concerns over the alarming pollution levels in the area. This choice was made in reaction to government rules designed to reduce the city's increasing pollution levels. 

As part of the first leg of his tour, Harrdy announced last month that he would be embarking on a lengthy tour dubbed 'In My Feelings' in collaboration with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights. The tour would stop in seven cities, including Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar. However, Harrdy had to reevaluate his fans' safety due to the recent spike in pollution levels.

Announcing the same on social media the artiste wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform that our upcoming show in Gurgaon on 18th November will have to be rescheduled. The rising pollution levels and government regulations aimed to curb the same have made it essential for us to prioritise safety. I assure everyone we are working on finding a new date that works for everyone. Your safety is my top priority, and I can't wait to share the stage with you when the conditions are right.”

The pollution in Gurgaon has been a major concern for the past few weeks. The city has been battling high levels of smog, which has been blamed for a number of respiratory problems.

The authorities have taken several steps to try to curb the pollution, including banning the use of diesel generators and imposing a ban on construction activities. However, the pollution levels have remained high.

The decision to reschedule the show is a welcome one, as it will help to protect the health of Sandhu's fans. The artist's decision is also a sign of the growing awareness of the pollution problem in Gurgaon.

