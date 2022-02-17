Harrdy Sandhu's pants slip off while dancing with Palak Tiwari on Bijlee Bijlee song, shares BTS video of his oops moment!

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu's latest song Bijlee Bijlee featuring Palak Tiwari became a chartbuster ever since its release. The singer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a BTS (behind-the-scenes) clipping of having faced an oops moment while shooting the song.

Harrdy Sandhu's pants slipped off while he danced to Bijlee Bijlee song with Palak Tiwari and the hilarious oops moment caught everyone's attention. Also, do not miss out on Shweta Tiwari's daughter's reaction to it.

Harrdy Sandhu captioned the post reading: Yeh bhi hua tha #bijleebijlee #bts

Palak Tiwari replied saying: how did I actually forget about this !!!

Bijlee Bijlee song marked Palak's music video debut and it turned out to be a massive success. It has Hardy's vocals with dance-infused beats created by BPraak.

The lyrics are penned by Jaani, and it has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Sometime back, Palak shot to headlines after being papped with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as they left the plush Mumbai restaurant in the same car. Palak was clicked hiding her face from the shutterbugs.