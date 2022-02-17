हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Palak Tiwari

Harrdy Sandhu's pants slip off while dancing with Palak Tiwari on Bijlee Bijlee song, shares BTS video of his oops moment!

Harrdy Sandhu's pants slipped off while he danced to Bijlee Bijlee song with Palak Tiwari and the hilarious oops moment caught everyone's attention. 

Harrdy Sandhu&#039;s pants slip off while dancing with Palak Tiwari on Bijlee Bijlee song, shares BTS video of his oops moment!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu's latest song Bijlee Bijlee featuring Palak Tiwari became a chartbuster ever since its release. The singer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a BTS (behind-the-scenes) clipping of having faced an oops moment while shooting the song.

Harrdy Sandhu's pants slipped off while he danced to Bijlee Bijlee song with Palak Tiwari and the hilarious oops moment caught everyone's attention. Also, do not miss out on Shweta Tiwari's daughter's reaction to it.

Harrdy Sandhu captioned the post reading: Yeh bhi hua tha #bijleebijlee #bts

Palak Tiwari replied saying: how did I actually forget about this !!!

Bijlee Bijlee song marked Palak's music video debut and it turned out to be a massive success. It has Hardy's vocals with dance-infused beats created by BPraak.

The lyrics are penned by Jaani, and it has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Sometime back, Palak shot to headlines after being papped with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as they left the plush Mumbai restaurant in the same car. Palak was clicked hiding her face from the shutterbugs. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Palak TiwariHarrdy SandhuPalak Tiwari songbijlee bijlee songpalak tiwari videoShweta TiwariShweta Tiwari daughter
Next
Story

After Akshay Kumar's fierce godfather avatar, Kriti Sanon’s look from Bachchhan Paandey unveiled!

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Bollywood Breaking: Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi at Berlin Film Festival