Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips dies at 98 after a prolonged illness

Washington: British actor Leslie Phillips, who is known for his roles in films like `Harry Potter` and `Carry On`, passed away at 98 following a long illness. According to Variety, Phillips, who was the voice of the Sorting Hat in the `Harry Potter` films, starred in over 200 movies, and TV and radio series during a career that spanned more than 80 years.

Phillips is survived by his wife Zara, as per the reports of Variety.According to Deadline, Born in 1924, Phillips became well-known in the UK and the US thanks to his distinctive voice, roles as slick upper-class British characters, and sassy catchphrases like `Ding Dong,` `Heee-llo,` and `I Say` from movies like Carry On Teacher, Carry On Columbus, and Carry On Nurse.

Phillips also appeared with Angelina Jolie in 2001 featuring Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. As per the report of Variety, along with his appearance in the `Doctor` series, Phillips is most known for his 17-year stint as a dumb officer on the BBC radio programme `The Navy Lark,` which he shared with Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee.

He was nominated for a BAFTA and received a British Independent Film Award for his supporting performance alongside Peter O`Toole in the 2006 film `Venus.` Additionally, he made cameos in movies like Steven Spielberg`s `Empire of the Sun` and Sydney Pollack`s `Out of Africa.`One of his most well-received stage appearances was as Falstaff in the Stratford production of The Merry Wives of Windsor, a comedy by William Shakespeare.