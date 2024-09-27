Advertisement
MAGGIE SMITH

Harry Potter Star Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89

British Actress known for her iconic role as Professor McGonagall from Harry Potter dies at 89. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Harry Potter Star Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89 (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The beloved British actress, best known for her iconic role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, has sadly passed away at the age of 89. Her family confirmed the news in a statement, sharing that she died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by family and close friends. 

According to BBC, A joint statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.''

Versatile actress Maggie Smith was renowned for her roles in 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey'. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she earned two Academy Awards for 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and 'California Suite'. Her portrayal in 'Jean Brodie' also earned her a BAFTA, further establishing her as a dynamic and influential performer.

Smith's family further said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.''

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

 

 

 

 

