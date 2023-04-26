Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

New Delhi: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner, actor Erin Darke have become parents to their first child. A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the joyous news to People magazine, however, they did not reveal the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.

In late March, it was reported that the actor couple was expecting a baby after they were spotted in New York City, where Darke's baby bump was visible underneath her hoodie. Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after co-starring in the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings".

In a 2019 interview, the actor talked about shooting an intimate scene with Darke ("Good Girl Revolt") for "Kill Your Darlings". "It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe had said.

Daniel was 12 when he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer`s Stone’ in 2001 alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. He went on to appear in all eight films based on the books written by JK Rowling. More recently, he played the lead role in `Weird: The Al Yankovic Story`, for which he was nominated for BAFTA.

(With agency inputs)