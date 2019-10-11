close

Harry Styles

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

He started a trend where his followers and fans around the world were asked to type out their full name and find out the answer.

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ Harry Styles

Washington: To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former `One Direction` bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for `Treat People With Kindness.`

The 25-year-old star made sure to remember all those millions of good people who are ready to help and make the day even better.

He started a trend where his followers and fans around the world were asked to type out their full name and find out the answer. What came next were personalized positive messages from Harry including the acronym TPWK, reported E! News website.

The star who is known for his sartorial choices also shared a powerful message on Twitter."I guess therapy can wait...HS2 and tour can`t," one fan wrote after speculating that a major music announcement was coming.

Harry replied, "Go to therapy, it`s important. I`ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth," he tweeted.

