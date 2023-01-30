Harry Styles to perform at 2023 Grammys

New Delhi: Former One Direction member Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on February 5.

It was announced during the AFC Championship game on Sunday evening, reports 'Variety'.

Styles joins previously announced performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

He's finishing up the months-long North American leg of his 'Love on Tour' just three nights before the Grammys in Palm Springs, Calif, and will resume it less than three weeks later in Perth, Australia.

The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy nominees with nine nods. Kendrick Lamar is close behind with eight, and Adele and Carlile are tied with seven.

Four contenders enter the race with six nominations apiece: Future, Harry Styles, Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill. Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar and Lizzo being the five contenders who were each nominated in the top three all-genre categories: record, album and song of the year. Less expectedly, Blige and ABBA are both up for record of the year and album of the year.

The very hot Steve Lacy also landed in two top categories, being put into contention for both record and song for the recently chart-topping "Bad Habit."