Harshdeep Kaur

Harshdeep Kaur gets the jab, encourages lactating mothers

Harshdeep shared a photo on Instagram where she is pointing at her left arm, where she took the vaccine.

Harshdeep Kaur gets the jab, encourages lactating mothers
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to social media on Friday to share the news that she has got her first dose of the COVID-19 prevention vaccine. Harshdeep, who is a new mum, urged lactating mothers to get vaccinated soon as possible.

"I got my first jab. To all the lactating mothers, it's now safe to go for the vaccine.. so get your shots as soon as possible! Let's fight this #covidvacccine #vaccinated #covid19 #letsfightcoronavirus #staysafe," she wrote.

The singer and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed their first child, a boy, on March 2.

Harshdeep recently penned an emotional Instagram note for her son Hunar.

"This little boy has made me feel such strong emotions.. emotions that I've never felt before.. From feeling him inside me to holding him in my arms..it is by far the most beautiful feeling I have experienced in my life.. He gives me peace amidst all the chaos around. He brightens up my mood with his sweetest smile and makes me forget all my worries. He misses me when I leave the room even for a second.. He looks in my eyes and says a million things without even uttering a single word.. My eyes fill up with tears of joy just by looking at his innocent face.. He makes me feel loved every single second.. Thank you my dear Hunar.. for choosing me to be Your Mother," she wrote.

