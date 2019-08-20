Harshvardhan Rane bonds with cast of 'Taish' in the UK

Birmingham: Actor Harshvardhan Rane indulged in some fun activities with his 'Taish' co-stars Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra in the UK.

They went for cycling sessions, visited trampoline parks and science and arts centre.

"Bonding brings about ease among co-actors. All the fun activities we did together helped us understand and be open to each others' distinctive approach while facing the camera," Harshvardhan said.

"We made trips to trampoline parks and science and arts centres. We went cycling together and I think that was what I enjoyed the most. Cycling in the morning and as the sun goes down, is the perfect start and fitting wrap for a busy day," he added.

The actor, currently stationed here, is shooting in places like Central London, Cheltenham and Herefordshire for filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film "Taish".