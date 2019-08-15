Harvey Weinstein's lawyers: Accuser trying to 'conceal' truth

Washington: Attorney for the disgraced media mogul, Harvey Weinstein, has claimed that a Netflix producer who accused clients of raping, is playing a victim by randomly redacting court documents in their civil court case.

Writing a response to proposed email redactions from lawyers for Alexandra Canosa, who claims in a court lawsuit that she was repeatedly raped by the fallen film producer, said, "Plaintiff's proposed redactions do not contain any private, confidential, or otherwise sensitive information" reported Page Six.

"Rather, they are nothing more than greetings, salutations, and expressions of affection. Again, the plaintiff and the defendant had a long time known as the consensual relationship. Plaintiff is attempting to use this Court`s Order to inhibit Mr Weinstein from using any correspondence that does not support Plaintiff`s allegations."

The documents accuse Canosa of an attempt to conceal 'the truth surrounding her long time relationship with Mr Weinstein'.

In May 2018, Canosa sued Weinstein claiming he attacked and threatened her over a five-year period. Canosa's attorney Thomas Giuffra told The Post the two had a "business relationship" not a "long term consensual relationship" as Weinstein claimed.