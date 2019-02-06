हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Haryana man arrested for 'trespassing' into Akshay Kumar's house

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man in his twenties for allegedly trespassing into the house of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in suburban Juhu.

Ankit Goswami, resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai only for this purpose, a senior police official said.

He found the actor's address through Google search and tried to enter his house late Monday night but a security guard caught him.

The Juhu Police questioned him and arrested him Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

He was booked under IPC for trespassing, he said, adding that Goswami is now in judicial custody. 

 

