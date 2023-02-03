Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Accused of Torturing Sister-In-law, Demanding Creta car in Dowry, FIR filed

NEW DELHI: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chowdhary is mired in controversies. Sapna's sister-in-law has registered a complaint against her husband, mother-in-law and the Haryanvi dancer at Palwal's women's police station for allegedly demanding a car in dowry. The complainant also accused her in-laws of torturing and beating her other than demanding dowry. The police has registered the complaint and launched a complaint into the matter.

In her complaint, Sapna's sister-in-law alleged that after her daughter's birth, her in-laws started demanding a Creta car as part of the 'Chuchak' ceremony. However, her father gifted them Rs three lakh rupees in cash and some gold and silver jewellery and clothes. She further claimed that her in-laws were not too pleased with the gifts presented by her family and started torturing her thereafter.

She also accused her husband of beating her in intoxicated state on May 26, 2020, and forcing her into unnatural sex. She claimed that six months back, she arrived at her father's residence and lodged a complaint against her in-laws at women's police station in Palwal. The police registered the complaint against Sapna Choudhary, the complainant's husband Karn and her mother-in-law Neelam. So far, no arrest has been made.