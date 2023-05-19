Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Makes Stunning Debut At Cannes In Pink Mermaid Gown, See Pics

New Delhi: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is here and so far several celebrities from the tinsel town with likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur have graced the red carpet. Adding to the list, Haryanvi dance sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has also made her mark at the prestigious event and made her debut on the red carpet. Sapna is the first regional artist from the Indian film industry to walk the red carpet. The popular dancing sensation is the first ever Indian actress to collaborate with one of the biggest French branch 'Air France'.

A few hours ago, Sapna took to her social media and shared a few snaps from her visit to the Cannes Film Festival. She shared a candid few pictures from her appearance on the red carpet and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her appearance.

The actor picked a heavily embroidered pastel pink contemporary co-ord look. The shimmery soft pink mermaid gown had detailed work with fur on its sleeves. She styled her hair into a sleek bun, and went for minimal accessories. Sapna opted for subtle makeup with the elegant outfit.

She captioned the post writing, "Debut at Cannes' 2023 Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance."

As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends took to Sapna Choudhary's comment section and praised her. Hina Khan, who was with Sapna in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 11, also commented on Sapna's pictures. Hina wrote, "Sapnaaaaaaaa so so proud of u." She dropped another comment and wrote, "Muuuuuuuah (heart emoticon)."

Sharing her excitement about her debut at Cannes, Sapna said, "I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud."

For the uninformed, Sapna Choudhary walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 18.