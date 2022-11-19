Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary's sizzling desi dance on 'Nashile Nain' steals spotlight

NEW DELHI: Popular Haryanvi singer-actress Sapna Choudhary has been stealing the spotlight on the internet with her sensational dance moves. Sapna, who started dancing at a very young age, and is one of the most popular stage performers in Haryana, often sets the dance floor on fire with her moves.

Sapna recently shared a video of her on social media where she is seen dancing on the stage. Dressed in a green patiala salwar-suit set, she is seen grooving to 'Nashile Mere Nain' and grabbing all the attention with her dance. As soon as she shared the video, fans rushed to the comments section of the post to react to it.

A fan commented, "My fav.. dancer"

Another one wrote, "Isko bolate Hain dance"

Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face with fans across the nation. The actress enjoys a massive social media following with 5.1 million followers on Instagram. She gained massive recognition from her 'Bigg Boss 11' stint. Known for her famous song 'Teri Aankhon Ka Ye Kajal', Sapna has become a household face.

She was also seen in an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

The popular dancer was recently in the news after a court framed charges against her and four other accused in connection with a cheating case. Sapna and the other accused were present in the court at the time of the hearing.

The court fixed December 12 as the next date of the hearing. According to the FIR, a dance programme was to be held by Sapna and other performers on October 13, 2018, from 2 pm to 10 pm. The tickets were sold at the rate of Rs 300 per person.

Thousands of people had purchased the tickets but when they reached the place they found that the programme had been cancelled. It was alleged that despite the programme being cancelled the persons were not returned their money. Thereafter, they started creating ruckus at the place. The police had then registered a case in the matter and after investigation filed a charge sheet against Choudhary and others.