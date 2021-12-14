Has John Abraham's Instagram account been hacked ahead of his birthday or it's intentional? All posts deleted

NEW DELHI: Barely days ahead of his 49th birthday, actor John Abraham deleted all his posts on Instagram and even removed his profile picture. The exact reason for this step is not revealed, however, this development has surely left his fans worried and they are speculating if his account has been hacked.

John, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Jism', is now loved by millions of fans worldwide. The actor enjoys a fan following of 9.7 million and he follows 108 people on the social media platform. The 'Jism' actor, however, did not delete his Instagram Reels.

The last video that he shared, gave details of a song from Satyameva Jayate 2. He had captioned the post, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

John Abraham was recently seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2' in which the actor starred in a triple role. The actor plays three roles in the film--a farmer-father and his twin sons, a cop and a politician. The film is a sequel to his 2018 movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has several other films in the pipeline including 'Attack' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, and 'Ek Villain Returns'. He also has Yash Raj Films' movie reportedly titled 'Pathan' which also stars actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

John will be turning 49 on December 17.

The actor recently faced flak on social media for his explanation on why heart attacks occur. During an appearance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show to promote his film, the actor talked about how stress is bad for health. He elaborated by giving an analogy of how oil reacts with water. Equating Triglycerides to oil, he said they are like 'bubbles' in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

However, his explanation left netizens baffled who then flooded the comment with nasty views.

