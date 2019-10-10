close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Have a look at Shweta Bachchan's pre-birthday post for father Amitabh Bachchan

The father-daughter duo has often expressed their love for each other on social media.

Have a look at Shweta Bachchan&#039;s pre-birthday post for father Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Ahead of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 77th birthday on October 11, his daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a heartfelt post for him on social media.

Shweta on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote: "Home is not a place, it is a person."

Along with the post, she uploaded a throwback picture in which Big B is seen holding the baby Shweta in his arms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Home is not a place, it is a person.

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

The father-daughter duo has often expressed their love for each other on social media.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Father's Day, Shweta had posted adorable post for her father, writing,"I don't know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I'm home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer."

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanShweta BachchanBig BAmitabh Bachchan birthday
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' look revealed in special birthday video

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Deshhit: The first meeting of Modi-Jinping will be in Mahabalipuram tomorrow at 5 pm