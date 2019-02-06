हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Have always looked up to Prabhudheva: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is reuniting with Prabhudheva in the upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D", says he has always looked up to the choreographer-filmmaker-actor.

Varun on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Prabhudheva. 

"Oh Deva re Deva aya Prabhudheva. The God of dance Prabhudheva `Street Dancer 3D`. Very excited to work with this man again. He is someone I have always looked up to," Varun captioned the image. 

Varun and Prabhudheva had previously worked together in Remo D`souza`s directorial "ABCD 2" in 2015. 

The "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" star then shared a poster of "Street Dancer 3D" in which Varun is seen lifting up his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. 

"This has to be the most difficult poster shoot of my life. P.S. Shraddha Kapoor is very light to carry, but I nearly broke her in half `Street Dancer 3D`," he wrote. 

"Street Dancer 3D" is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle ``Souza. It also features Nora Fatehi.

The film is slated to release on November 8.

