Aditya Roy Kapur

Have been caught making out in public, confesses Aditya Roy Kapur

As an actor, Aditya Roy Kapur shared that auditions make him feel uncomfortable.

Have been caught making out in public, confesses Aditya Roy Kapur
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur admits he has been caught making out as well as urinating in public in the past. Aditya's confession came when he was asked what he would prefer -- getting caught making out in public or relieving in public.

The actor said urinating "in public will just be wrong for me to choose. It's just a wrong message to give out. So, I would take a hit of being caught for making out in public".

He then added: "Both have happened in life."

As an actor, Aditya shared that auditions make him feel uncomfortable.

"I think every audition has been nerve-racking. I have never really loved (auditions). It's something you have to do but it's always been really uncomfortable. Because, you have to create this reality looking at an imaginary girl and wink at an imaginary person or whatever, So, it's all really weird," Aditya said, adding: "I think a lot of people that are taking auditions don't make it any easier. There's not very much compassion over there. I think you just have to suck it up and just do it."

Talking about how he felt working after lockdown, Aditya said: "It actually felt good. You feel nervous because you don't know if you're going to get corona or not but other than that, it felt really, really good to just work.

"I was enjoying my dubbing. I was like, I have done something legit constructive after months and it felt good. But yes, you have to take all your precautions but it just felt good to work, honestly," Aditya said during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of "JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha".

 

Aditya Roy Kapur
TV actress Malvi Malhotra seeks support of Kangana Ranaut and NCW chief after being attacked for rejecting marriage proposal
