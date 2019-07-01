close

Karan Wahi

Have evolved as an actor over the years: Karan Wahi

Have evolved as an actor over the years: Karan Wahi
Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi has completed 15 years in showbiz, and says he still looks at his craft with the passion he had when he started out.

Karan began his career on the small screen in 2004 with the show "Remix". He went on to do shows like "Dill Mill Gayye" and "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge". On the big screen, he was seen in "Daawat-e-Ishq" and "Hate Story 4". Karan hails from Delhi.

"When Srishti-di (Srishti Behl Arya) and Goldie bhaiya (Goldie Behl) approached me for 'Remix', I said 'yes' and June 30 is the day when I signed the contract and came to Mumbai. I can never get over the feeling," Karan said in a statement. 

Karan said he gave his first pay cheque to his parents. 

"I can definitely say that I have evolved as an actor over the years. With new platforms coming up, it has given me a lot of exposure throughout the year. I still look at acting with the same passion as I looked at it 15 years ago," he added.

 

