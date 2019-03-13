Haven't pitched script to Shah Rukh Khan: Amit Sharma

Mumbai: Filmmaker Amit Sharma says it will be an honour to work with Shah Rukh Khan but contrary to rumours, he hasn't pitched a script to the superstar.

Post "Zero", there were reports that Shah Rukh was reading several scripts, one of which was that of Amit's, who is fresh of the success of his mega hit "Badhaai Ho".

When asked if he had pitched a film to Shah Rukh, Amit said, "I have not pitched any script to him as of now. But I would love to work with him, and I want to say this on record. He is a legend."

The director was speaking at FICCI Frames 2019, here. He was part of the panel discussion 'Badhaai Ho industry! : The 'not so big'0 film can also be the Big Film'.

Amit is currently gearing up to start his next, a biopic on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim featuring Ajay Devgn.

The film goes on floors by June end.

"Success has happened and now I'm concentrating more on the script. Not thinking about how it's going to be to work Ajay. I've had two three meetings with him and I've loved him. He is a good listener and is open to ideas," he added.