Having a blast with Inaaya, films can wait: Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan, last seen in the 2018 film "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", says movies take a lot of time and commitment.

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan, last seen in the 2018 film "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", says movies take a lot of time and commitment.

Asked what has kept her away from the silver screen for so long, Soha told IANS in an e-mail interview: "For me, films feel like a commitment. I am having such a blast with Inaaya (her daughter) at the moment that I don't want to miss out. That's why I have been procrastinating." 

The 40-year-old actress says nothing interesting has come her way for now. "I haven't been offered anything special that's worth being away from her (Inaaya). You know, a film has to be worth it," she said.

Soha, married to actor Kunal Kemmu, said, "I have got two scripts now that I have been toying with. I think it's time for me to make that leap, let's see if I do."

