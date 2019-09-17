close

ira khan

Hazel Keech to act in Ira Khan's play

Veteran actress Sarika, who has turned a theatre producer, will back the play.

Hazel Keech to act in Ira Khan's play

Mumbai: Actress Hazel Keech will essay a role in the English play "Euripides' Medea", which marks the directorial debut of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Ira on Monday took to Instagram and uploaded a photograph of herself with Hazel. In the image, Aamir's daughter is on her knees, offering the play's script to Hazel, who is seen accepting it.

"She said yes! It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, Hazel Keech. I can't wait to see what we make.

The play's Instagram bio reads: "Euripides' Medea" is one of the most popular Greek tragedies. Join us as we journey back to the 4th century BC and partake in this classic tale."

Veteran actress Sarika, who has turned a theatre producer, will back the play.

 

