HBO dominates 2019 Emmy Awards

Los Angeles: HBO has emerged as the network with most wins at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

After a historic tie in 2018, HBO registered more wins than Netflix this year. Global streaming giant Netflix was second with 27 wins out of a total 117 nominations.

HBO had a record-breaking 137 nominations, out of which the premium cabler took home 34 awards, reports variety.com.

Amazon Prime Video also finished strong, with shows like "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" being the stars of the ceremony. They took home 15 awards.

Out of "Game of Thrones" 32 total nominations, a record number in the history of Emmy, the final season for the hit fantasy series won 12, including 10 Creative Arts awards.

On Sunday, the show was named as the Best Drama Series. Peter Dinklage also won Best Supporting Actor in Drama. The final season of the HBO comedy "Veep", however, didn't win any award in the major comedy categories.

HBO's "Chernobyl" won 10 Emmys, while "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" took home four and "Barry" scored three.

In the case of Netflix, "When They See Us" star Jharrel Jerome took home the award for Best Actor in a Limited series, while "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" won Best TV movie. "Ozark" star Julia Garner won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama while Jason Bateman picked up the award for Directing a Drama for "Ozark".

Amazon was the surprise package, walking away with almost all of the major comedy awards. "Fleabag" scored Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), while "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein, respectively.

National Geographic took home 8, NBC won 7, CNN nabbed 5 awards, FX Networks also won 5 Emmys. FOX, CBS, Hulu, VH1 and YouTube got away with 4. SundanceTV walked away with 3 and CW with 2. Networks such as ABC, Apple Music, BBC America, NASA TV, Oculus Store and Twitch won 1 each.

Last year, HBO and Netflix tied with 23 wins across the three Emmy ceremonies, most of all companies in the field. In the main telecast in 2018, Netflix prevailed over HBO, seven wins to six.