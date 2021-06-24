'He had no idea': Anupam Kher 'funnily heartbroken' by man who failed to recognize him! - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been in the film industry for decades and has acted in over 500 films, making him one of the most popular actors in the country and even internationally to an extent. However, there are always exceptions and the actor happpened to chance upon a man in Himachal Pradesh who didn't know that Kher was a popular Bollywood actor! The actor had docoumented the meeting on camera and was bewildered to find out that someone in the country had no clue about his fame.

In his recent Instagram post, he wrote, "Reality Check, I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."

Check out their amusing interaction:

Earlier, the actor had gone to Shimla to visit his mother. As he was leaving he shared a heartfelt video of his mother and penned a goodbye note for her. Here's what he wrote, "Bye Bye. The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless."

On the work front, Kher was last seen narrating the documentary film "Bhuj: The Day India Shook" which released on June 11, 2021.