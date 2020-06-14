He loved me so much, I will miss him so much: Shah Rukh Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise has shocked the film fraternity, his friends and fans alike. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra pad in Mumbai, reportedly.

More details about the reason behind him committing suicide are currently being investigated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders including several celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn amongst others mourned his demise on social media and extended condolences to the family.

Sushant was a self-confessed huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and in fact, on many occasions, he made it evident too. On the tragic news of SSR's demise, King Khan took to Twitter and extended his condolences to the family and near-dear ones.

He wrote: He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was a big inspiration for Sushant Singh Rajput as both started off from television, did theatre from Barry John's drama school and entered Bollywood with no Godfather.

Sushant's death has left the movie and television industry grief-stricken.

May his soul rest in peace!