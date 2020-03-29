He makes me proud: Twinkle Khanna reveals why Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed the conversation she had with her superstar husband Akshay Kumar when he decided to donate Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Twinkle mentioned that she asked him if he was ‘sure’ as it is a huge amount and he simply said, “I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.”

Akshay Kumar on Saturday said in a tweet that he pledges to donate Rs 25 crore fight the deadly virus and urged others to make contributions too.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modi ji’s PM CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he tweeted.

Soon after which, his wife Twinkle said, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing’.”

Meanwhile, in his reply to Akshay, PM Modi said, “Great gesture. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”

In order to provide relief to those affected with the coronavirus outbreak, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ was set up on Saturday.

After Akshay, actor Varun Dhawan also came forward to donate Rs 30 lakh to the PM CARES Fund.

The coronavirus pandemic, which first originated in China’s Wuhan, has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Sunday morning reached 918, with 19 deaths.