He misbehaved a lot: Woman who was spat on her head by hairstylist Jawed Habib

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the veracity of a purported video that shows hair stylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair. The incident occurred at a workshop being conducted by Habib in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," the women's commission said in a tweet on Thursday.

After the video went viral on social media, the woman in the video has come forward to share her bad experience.

This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible __ pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande __2.0 (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

In a video, she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta. I run a parlour named Vanshika Beauty Parlour and I am a resident of Baraut (UP). I attended Jawed Habib sir's seminar. He invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water, you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop, but never from Jawed Habib."

Meanwhile, netizens were left disgusted by the incident and stood in support of the woman.