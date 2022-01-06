हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawed Habib

He misbehaved a lot: Woman who was spat on her head by hairstylist Jawed Habib

The video is said to be from a training seminar in Muzaffarnagar district in which Habib could be seen spitting on a woman's head in front of a crowd, saying that her hair is dry.

He misbehaved a lot: Woman who was spat on her head by hairstylist Jawed Habib
Video grab

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the veracity of a purported video that shows hair stylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair. The incident occurred at a workshop being conducted by Habib in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," the women's commission said in a tweet on Thursday.

After the video went viral on social media, the woman in the video has come forward to share her bad experience.

In a video, she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta. I run a parlour named Vanshika Beauty Parlour and I am a resident of Baraut (UP). I attended Jawed Habib sir's seminar. He invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water, you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop, but never from Jawed Habib."

Meanwhile, netizens were left disgusted by the incident and stood in support of the woman.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jawed HabibJawed Habib controversyJawed Habib photoJawed Habib newsNational Commission for Women
Next
Story

Kanye West believes he will end up with 'soulmate' Kim Kardashian

Must Watch

PT39M38S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Who is the mastermind of the conspiracy?