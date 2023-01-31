'He Would Punch my Private Parts': Flora Saini Opens up About her Abusive Relationship

New Delhi: Actress Flora Saini, who has worked in films such as 'Stree', 'Prema Kosam' and 'Narasimha Naidu' among many others, recalled her abusive relationship with a 'famous producer' and said that he used to punch her "private parts" and "box" her face.

The actress revealed that her ex-boyfriend-producer Gaurang Doshi reportedly abused her physically in a 14-month-long relationship.

Flora took to Instagram and shared a video, where she talked about her personal life.

Talking about her relationship from when she was 20, Flora said: "I was in love, he was a famous producer."

"But soon things changed. He turned abusive, he'd box my face and punch my private parts. He took my phone and forced me to quit work. For 14 months, he didn't let me talk to anyone. Until one evening, he punched me in the stomach, and I ran away," she added.

Flora further stated that she went back to live with her parents, and it took time to recover from the trauma she went through.

"Slowly, I got back to the thing I liked the most -- acting. It took time but I'm happy today, I've even found love," Flora added.

Flora captioned the clip: "Life can only be lived forward and some of the biggest blessings of your life come after your biggest lessons... when you least expect it... so never stop believing in the magic of life and let the universe surprise you... I STILL BELIEVE IN FAIRY TALES."