Gal Gadot With Heart Of Stone Co-Stars Alia Bhatt And Jamie Dornan

Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone has been making headlines for a long time as this project will mark the Hollywood debut of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Currently, the entire team of Heart of Stone is in Sao Paulo to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The trio of Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan was seen having an amazing time together. In the latest post, Gal Gadot shared a video in which we can see her and her Heart of Stone co-stars Alia and Jamie Dornan having a gala time promoting their upcoming film as well as attending Netflix Tudum 2023. “Oi Brasil! Thank for the warm welcome for #HeartofStone on our first day at #Tudum. See you tomorrow! #HeartofStone @netflix,” the post read.

Gal Gadot fans can't keep calm

“BRAZIL LOVES YOU,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the world.”

The fans showered love on the actress and dropped comments on the post, making it go viral.

About Netflix Tudum 2023

Netflix Tudum 2023 is being held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from June 16 to 18. The event will feature 100 Netflix stars and offer never-seen-before content from more than 45 series, films, and games.

About Heart of Stone

Tom Harper-directed Heart of Stone will be releasing on August 11 this year. The star cast is headlined by Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, who will be making her Hollywood debut with this film.