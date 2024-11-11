'Heartbreaking Video' Of Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha Singing Chhath Puja Song On Hospital Bed Before Her Death Goes Viral

Mumbai: Sharda Sinha left the world a few days ahead of Chhath Puja and the world mourned her death. The singer who was popularly famous for singing Chhath Puja song even sang the devotional song before her death. The video of the folk singer is going viral and the fans are extremely emotional seeing the last scene and are grieving the death. Sharda Sinha's son Anshuman shared the tragic death news of his mom, where he revealed that he will do the last rites of his late mother in the hometown of Patna.

Sharda Sinha was admitted to Delhi AIIMS hospital after suffering from multiple myeloma - a type of blood cancer since 2018 and his son even sought financial help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took responsibility for medical care but unfortunately, the singer left the world.

Coming back to the last video of Sharda Sinha singing the Chhath Puja song is making fans and viewers weep in tears and they are lauding her spirituality.

Many viewers find the video heartbreaking and express their admiration towards her choice. 'Bihar kokila' Sharda Sinha died on November 5, 2024, at the age of 72.

May her soul rest in peace!