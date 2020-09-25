हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SP Balasubrahmanyam

Heartbroken to hear about SP Balasubrahmanyam's death, Salman Khan says 'you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music'

The noted musician SP Balasubrahmanyam crooned for many A-listers in Hindi and South film industry, with several honours and National Awards to his credit. 

Heartbroken to hear about SP Balasubrahmanyam&#039;s death, Salman Khan says &#039;you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's untimely demise on Friday at 1.0 pm in the afternoon has left his fans, family and colleagues shocked. He was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after developing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus. The noted musician crooned for many A-listers in Hindi and South film industry, with several honours and National Awards to his credit. 

Superstar Salman Khan, for whom Balasubrahmanyam sang several blockbuster tracks like 'Dil Deewana', 'Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali', 'Pehle Pehle Pyar Hai', 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Kabhi Tu Chalia Lagta Hai' amongst many others mourned his demise. 

Salman took to Twitter and wrote: Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders also extended condolences on SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise. 

Kamal Haasan, who even paid a late-night visit to Balasubrahmanyam in hospital yesterday, Dhanush, AR Rahman,  Mahesh Babu, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many others extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief. 

The singer, also known as SPB, was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures, his health bulletin confirmed a day back. 

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!

