Heavily pregnant Neha Dhupia flaunts baby bump as she attends birthday party with daughter, see photos

Neha Dhupia, who is currently in her third semester, flaunted her curves as she attended the birthday party of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu today. 

Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child with her husband Angad Bedi, was on Wednesday spotted arriving at Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's Khar residence to attend the birthday celebration of their little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. 

Neha, who is heavily pregnant and is all set to welcome her second child anytime soon, looked absolutely gorgeous in these photos. She was seen wearing a solid peach-coloured maxi dress which she teamed with a pink floral shrug. She had her hair tied and her face covered under a mask. She was seen holding her daughter Mehr's hand as they arrived together at Soha's residence. 

It is to be noted that Neha has kept her maternity look on point ever since she started flaunting her baby bump. The actress has been a head turner every time she stepped out in gorgeous maxi dresses, gowns and sheer sarees. 

Check out their pictures below: 

(Neha Dhupia spotted along with her daughter Mehr outside Soha Ali Khan's residence.)

 

Neha had been shooting for Behzad Khambata's film 'A Thursday' when she was eight months pregnant. She played the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez. The film also stars Maya Sarao, Dimple Kapadia, Yami Gautam, and Atul Kulkarni.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, with her husband Angad Bedi on November 18, 2018. The couple tied the knot in May 2018.

The actress is due in October. 

