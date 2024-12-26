Heeramandi Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh Changed Her Views About Rashmika Mandanna After Animal

Rashmika Mandanna continues to win hearts with her stellar performances, and now she has a new admirer in Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh. In a recent interview with News 18, Sanjeeda opened up about her admiration for Rashmika, especially after watching her in Animal and Pushpa 2.

Sanjeeda revealed how her perception of Rashmika changed after watching her in Animal, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. She said, "Earlier, I used to see her on social media a lot, but after watching her performances, especially in Animal, my perspective changed. That confrontation scene with Ranbir really showcased her as a strong and graceful performer."

Sanjeeda further shared her admiration for Rashmika’s role in Pushpa 2. Highlighting how Rashmika managed to shine alongside Allu Arjun, Sanjeeda said, "Pushpa 2 is an Allu Arjun film, but Rashmika managed to stand out and make her mark, which is no easy feat. Her scenes were so effortless, especially the one where she declares, ‘Yeh mera husband hai.’ That moment left a lasting impact on me."



Concluding her thoughts, Sanjeeda said, "I’ve always loved watching good performances, and Rashmika has truly grown into a remarkable artist. My respect for her has increased with every role she’s taken on. She’s not just beautiful but also immensely talented."With Animal and Pushpa 2 cementing her place as a versatile performer, Rashmika Mandanna continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.