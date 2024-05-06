New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has taken over the OTT with his recently released period drama 'Heeramandi' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Fardeen Khan. The show has made fans go gaga over the story, cast, and theatrics. The dialogues, songs, and most importantly, the frames have made netizens go 'WOW.' One of the lead actors in the series is Sharmin Segal, the actress whose picture with the star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently surfaced on social media and it has taken over the internet.

Sharmin is the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, her pic with actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan showcases their friendship. Born into a filmmaking family, Sharmin started her career as an assistant director on projects like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.'

Sharmin's picture with Janhvi was taken during a vacation where they can be seen sitting by a seashore, with the 'Dhadak' actress smiling and placing her hand on Sharmin's shoulder. Another adorable snap of Sharmin and Sara surfaced on social media. The caption 'We were so little' accompanies this image, indicating their long-standing friendship from a very young age.

Sharmin made her acting debut in 2019 with Malaal, produced by Bhansali Productions. Currently, she is making headlines for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'