Aadar Jain

Hello Charlie star Aadar Jain gets vaccine jab, says 'everyone must get vaccinated'

Aadar's last release 'Hello Charlie, which released digitally on April 9, 2021.

Hello Charlie star Aadar Jain gets vaccine jab, says &#039;everyone must get vaccinated&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aadar Jain, who made a mark with his last release Hello Charlie, has got vaccinated and he is urging all Indians to get the vaccine to support the healthcare and frontline workers who have been working tirelessly all through the pandemic.

Talking about why vaccination is important, Aadar Jain said, "We can all be responsible citizens by getting vaccinated. Our healthcare professionals are working day in and day out trying to keep us safe from the virus and now we can all do our bit by safeguarding our health and getting the vaccine."

He added, "I thank all the frontline warriors, doctors and medical staff for all their sacrifices and dedication in these times of need. I would like to sincerely urge everyone to register themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus and restart our country!"

Aadar's last release 'Hello Charlie, which released digitally on April 9, 2021, the actor was shown to be sharing a unique friendship with a gorilla who he is transporting out of Mumbai. The film was helmed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

 

