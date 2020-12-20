Hello, Sunday, says Malaika Arora as she steams up social media with scintillating pic in white!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Malaika Arora is a stunner in every sense. Be it at any party, event or just a simple get-together, Malaika is dressed to impress, always. This Sunday, she treated her Instafam to a wonderful photo of herself dressed in white and oh, boy, needless to say, she looks stunning. 

The oomph-loaded picture features her giving a chic pose for the camera. She has aced up her look with golden earrings and red lip colour. "Hello Sunday .....jus smile n be happy," Malaika captioned her post.

Take a look at the now the now-viral photo here:

Malaika, the diva of Bollywood, rules social media. She is majorly into fitness and yoga. She runs a yoga studio in Mumbai. 

She is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Malaika Arora keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits and also co-owns and a fashion label.

