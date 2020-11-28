Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Ahana Deol becomes mom again, welcomes twin girls!

New Delhi: The iconic couple of Hema Malini and Dharmendra have once again become grandparents. Ahana Deol and husband Vaibhav Vohra have been blessed with twin daughters. The duo already has a son named Darien Vohra.

Ahana Deol took to the Instagram story and shared a screengrab.

Sister Esha Deol also shared the good news on Instagram.

Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra tied the knot in 2014 with family and friends in attendance. Sister Esha got married businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. They have two daughters Radhya and Miraya.

Ahana is quite active social media and shares adorable family pictures too. Fans have wished the new mom online.

Congratulations Ahana and Vaibhav!