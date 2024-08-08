Advertisement
VINESH PHOGAT

Hema Malini Calls Vinesh Phogat Heroine Of Olympics; Netizens Shame Her For Damage Control

Hema Malini gets second time trolled for her reaction to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification; netizens call her shameless.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Hema Malini Calls Vinesh Phogat Heroine Of Olympics; Netizens Shame Her For Damage Control (Image: @dreamgirlhemamalini/Instagram)

New Delhi: Hema Malini’s reaction over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics in Paris brought her a lot if flak. The veteran actress witnessed massive criticism over her insensitive reaction and netizens called her shameless. After receiving all the flak, Hema Malini tried to do damage control and called Vinesh Phogat the heroine of the Olympics. Hema took to her Instagram and shared the picture of Vinesh and wrote, "Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely"

Netizens call this act of Hema Malini shameless and ask her to stop this damage control as they claim it is a PR stunt.

One user wrote, "Abhi accha banne ka kya fayda? We all know how fake you and your words are." Another user commented, "Malini Aunty bass karo ab! This post is PR stunt ..we all have seen your real face where you were disrespectful and there was no sign of empathy!" One more user said, "what a shame !!!".


Hema Malini’s first reaction to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification went viral

In the interview with PTI she said," It is very surprising and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hain ki 100 gm ki wajah se woh disqualify ho gayi. Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi".

Vinesh Phogat announced retirement after disqualification.

Vinesh is shattered and how, in her post on social media she mentioned wrestling won and she lost.

Vinesh Phogat received massive support from the entire nation and is called a true legend and champion.

