Hema Malini Calls Vinesh Phogat Heroine Of Olympics; Netizens Shame Her For Damage Control

New Delhi: Hema Malini’s reaction over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics in Paris brought her a lot if flak. The veteran actress witnessed massive criticism over her insensitive reaction and netizens called her shameless. After receiving all the flak, Hema Malini tried to do damage control and called Vinesh Phogat the heroine of the Olympics. Hema took to her Instagram and shared the picture of Vinesh and wrote, "Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely"

Netizens call this act of Hema Malini shameless and ask her to stop this damage control as they claim it is a PR stunt.

One user wrote, "Abhi accha banne ka kya fayda? We all know how fake you and your words are." Another user commented, "Malini Aunty bass karo ab! This post is PR stunt ..we all have seen your real face where you were disrespectful and there was no sign of empathy!" One more user said, "what a shame !!!".



Hema Malini’s first reaction to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification went viral

VIDEO | "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she should lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity," says BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/9vFyl91Dll — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2024

In the interview with PTI she said," It is very surprising and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hain ki 100 gm ki wajah se woh disqualify ho gayi. Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi".

Vinesh Phogat announced retirement after disqualification.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Vinesh is shattered and how, in her post on social media she mentioned wrestling won and she lost.

Vinesh Phogat received massive support from the entire nation and is called a true legend and champion.