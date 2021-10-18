हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hema Malini

Hema Malini, Dharmendra look ravishing in red in candid snaps of her birthday bash!

Hema Malini, fondly known as 'Dream Girl', recently took to Twitter to share heartwarming pictures from her birthday bash with close friends and family.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's forever 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini celebrated her 73rd birthday on October 16 with her close friends and family. Recently, shared pictures of her intimate birthday celebration with hubby Dharmendra, daughter Esha Deol, Sanjay Khan and director Ramesh Sippy. 

In the pictures, Hema Malini had donned a beautiful red salwar-kameez and a pearl necklace. She looked happy to be celebrating her special day in the company of her family. 

Veteran actor Dharmendra was twinning with his wife in red and looked dapper in a long kurta. Esha Deol, on the other hand, went for an off-white, yellowish coloured salwar kameez. The 'Dream Girl' was seen cutting her stunning, tasty-looking cake and posing for the camera.

Take a look at the birthday pictures:

 

Hema Malini was last seen on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' where she was accompanied by director Ramesh Sippy as the trio went down memory lane recalling memories from their iconic film 'Sholay'.

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking Hema about her tiny clutch and was curious to know what's inside it.

"Hema ji, I wanted to ask that many times we see women carrying a hand clutch in their hands when they leave the house…," said Amitabh as he stops to think, and Hema interrupted him and said, "What's in my clutch."

"Yes! that's what I wanted to ask you," said Amitabh as he continued, "It is so small, what all can you fill in it?"

Compact, lipstick and very little money," Hema said. 

"But you dress up when you leave your house, why do you need a compact and lipstick," a curious Amitabh asked Hema. "Thoda touch karte rehne ka (We need to keep touching it up)," replied Hema, leaving Amitabh speechless. 

Tags:
Hema MaliniHema Malini birthdayHema Malini birthday picsDharmendraEsha Deol
