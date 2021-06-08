Hema Malini lauds Vivek Oberoi for 'I Am Oxygen Man' initiative amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has appreciated Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who has been consistent with his humanitarian work over the years, for his initiative 'I Am Oxygen Man'.

Hema thanked Vivek for the initiative, through which Vivek has been helping people get oxygen cylinders and necessary medical facilities amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulating the actor, she said, "For the I Am Oxygen Man Event I am grateful and thankful to Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kailash Kher, and Vivek Bindra. The work that you all have undertaken is brilliant. It is a big thing that you all have come together with this initiative in such a short span of time. All artistes are standing with you and ready to help in whichever way possible."

She further added, "Lots of people have come forward to help with the I Am Oxygen Man initiative. This shows that there are so many good people in our country who will come forward and help. You all are doing a really wonderful job with I Am Oxygen Man."

In response to the appreciation, Vivek said, "There have been numerous actresses who have come and gone, yet the ultimate dream girl across generations of all time is just one. Hema Malini ji is an inspiration to all of us. Not only is she a dream girl in her looks but she has even embodied that in her work."

He continued, "I have seen with my own eyes the amount of hard work she has put in for the betterment of people in her constituency. She has been working day in and day out for their upliftment. I thank her from the bottom of my heart for coming forward and contributing to the I Am Oxygen Man initiative."

It's rather unknown but Vivek and Hema's association goes way back. She has been a witness to how Vivek's humanitarian work saved young girls at Vrindavan under the project DEVI (Development and Empowerment of Vrindavan Girls' Initiative) from being forced into prostitution.

Vivek's schools at Vrindavan are in the same constituency where Hema has been a Member of Parliament for 2 consecutive terms now.

The 44-year-old actor has been instrumental in numerous deeds of goodwill for people of all ages, during all times. He has earlier sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children.

Vivek even donated the money earned from his first movie 'Company' towards the heart surgery of an underprivileged young girl. Recently, he had also started a fundraiser to provide food for underprivileged children, who are battling cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.