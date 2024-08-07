Advertisement
Hema Malini Massively Trolled For Her 'Weird' Reaction Over Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification From Olympics

Hema Malini shamed for her reaction on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Olympics for being overweight with few grams.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Hema Malini has reacted to the ongoing controversy over Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the Olympics after it was found she was overweight by 100 grams. But the reaction of the veteran actress-turned-politician is being strongly slammed.

While speaking to PTI, Hema Malini was asked about the heartbreaking news about Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the Olympics in Paris, to which her reaction is going viral and is getting strongly criticised and how.

In the interview with PTI, she said," It is very surprising and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hain ki 100 gm ki wajah se woh disqualify ho gayi. Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi".

This reaction of Hema Malini is strongly shamed. One user wrote, "I really don’t get why people vote for someone like Hema Malini," Another user commented, "t's an extremely stupid and insensitive thing to say in this context... Being over weight by 100 g is more of a logistical error and bad luck rather than her being unhealthy... Do you realise that the extreme training and the strict diet these Olympic athletes follow... She did not defeat the world no 1 being mediocre in power and skill... Saying these things makes it seem that she was eating samosas and ice cream everyday… Healthy living is an important message but there is a time place for everything".

Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more celebrities stood out in strong support of champion Vinesh Phogat. Vinesh Phogat had reached to finale after defeating Yui Susaki and all eyes were on GOLD. But nevertheless, she won hearts and how.

 

 

 

