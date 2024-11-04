Hema Malini Shares Rare Pictures With Her Brother As She Celebrates Bhai Dhooj

Mumbai: Hema Malini recently surprised her fans as she dropped rare and unseen pictures of her celebrating Bhai Dhooj with her sibling. Hema Malini who is a very private person has been enjoying social media attention lately and is becoming tech-savvy like today's generation. Hema who is aware of having millions of fans likes to share some personal moments with them. On the occasion of Bhai Dhooj, the veteran actress turned politician took to her Instagram account and shared the celebration pictures with her brother and his wife. The actress was seen seeking a blessing from her brother and in the second picture she posed with him and sister in law.

The post shared by Hema Malini read, "On Bhai Dooj today, I am celebrating here in Chennai with my dearest brother Kannan ( Cheela to me) my constant companion for so many years and an important part of all my ballet productions. With my dear brother and sister-in-law Prabha."

Hema Malini is currently in Chennai and her family lives a very private life and this rare picture is making the fans fall in love with her simplicity all over again. Hema Malini has shared her brother’s pictures for the first time and the internet is showering love on the siblings.

Hema Malini often makes headlines due to her relationship with Dharmendra as the couple to date are the most LIT couples in Bollywood. Their love story is no filmy and it leaves many fans in awe of them and how.